Commanders, Jack Del Rio Speaks out on Controversial comments of Jan. 6th Riots

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio set twitter ablaze after his comments on the latest congressional hearings for the January 6th insurrection of 2021.

After a controversial tweet on Monday that left many questions, Del Rio spoke to the media at the Commanders practice this morning.

“I can look at images on the TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal” Del Rio said.

The comments from the former Jaguar and Raiders head coach sparked outrage across twitter with his comments.

The House Select Committee was called upon to investigate the insurrection. The committee is preparing to hold hearings this week to establish the historical record after going through more than 100 subpoenas, 1,000 interviews and 100,000 documents.

Commander players also spoke on Del Rio’s comments this morning as well.

Pro Bowl defensive tackle, Jonathan Allen said ““At the end of the day you can a difference of opinion and still respect one another”

Commanders coach, Ron Rivera did not respond to his defensive coordinators comments which also sparked anger in former Washington players.

After a controversial offseason that saw owner, Dan Snyder be implicated for further misconduct within the organization, and the dawn of a new brand name for the team, the latest news continues hurts the legitimacy of a Washington Commanders team looking for any semblance of normal.

