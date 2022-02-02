Washington NFL team chooses Commanders as new nickname

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Washington NFL franchise revealed on Wednesday that it will go by the Commanders beginning in the 2022 season.

It ends an 18-month process of renaming the team, which went by the Washington Football Team over the last two seasons after 87 years using its previous nickname that was deemed offensive to the Native American community.

Both team president Jason Wright and head coach Ron Rivera wanted a nickname that connected the team with the military history that comes with representing the nation’s capital.

One legacy. One unified future. We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Eav9NOV5Mm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

“As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation’s capital,” Commanders owner Dan Snyder said. “As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy, and the greats that came before us.

“We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy & Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington.”

Change the Mascot, which “is a grassroots campaign that works to educate the public about the damaging effects on Native Americans arising from the continued use of the R-word,” had worked for years to change Washington’s nickname.

“Change the Mascot welcomes this important moment as a historic development for Native Americans, civil rights advocates, sports fans, and most importantly, our future generations,” Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and leader of the Change the Mascot, said. “This is a victory for all of those around the world seeking to advance inclusivity and respect in our societies.

“While the official changing of the name is cause for celebration, today’s announcement by the Washington NFL team should not be treated as a simple rebranding. Depicting this as a mere rebranding rather than righting a wrong is another indignity.

“It is important we never forget what it took to get to this moment, and recognize how social change like this is possible. We must not erase from history the damages done by a dictionary-defined slur — nor the lack of formal apology from this organization or the NFL for its use.”