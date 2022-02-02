Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Football

Washington NFL team chooses Commanders as new nickname

By
0
comments
Posted on
Washington Commanders
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A view of the new logos during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team.
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington NFL franchise revealed on Wednesday that it will go by the Commanders beginning in the 2022 season. 

It ends an 18-month process of renaming the team, which went by the Washington Football Team over the last two seasons after 87 years using its previous nickname that was deemed offensive to the Native American community. 

Both team president Jason Wright and head coach Ron Rivera wanted a nickname that connected the team with the military history that comes with representing the nation’s capital.

New York City’s Status as a Melting Pot is Most on Display within its Caribbean Neighborhoods

amRUSH

“As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation’s capital,” Commanders owner Dan Snyder said. “As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy, and the greats that came before us.

“We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy & Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington.”

Washington Commanders
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A view of the new uniforms during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team.

Change the Mascot, which “is a grassroots campaign that works to educate the public about the damaging effects on Native Americans arising from the continued use of the R-word,” had worked for years to change Washington’s nickname.

“Change the Mascot welcomes this important moment as a historic development for Native Americans, civil rights advocates, sports fans, and most importantly, our future generations,” Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and leader of the Change the Mascot, said. “This is a victory for all of those around the world seeking to advance inclusivity and respect in our societies.

“While the official changing of the name is cause for celebration, today’s announcement by the Washington NFL team should not be treated as a simple rebranding. Depicting this as a mere rebranding rather than righting a wrong is another indignity.

“It is important we never forget what it took to get to this moment, and recognize how social change like this is possible.  We must not erase from history the damages done by a dictionary-defined slur — nor the lack of formal apology from this organization or the NFL for its use.”

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC