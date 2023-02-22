The family of a Brooklyn cop—who was gunned down while off duty earlier this month— mourned his loss along with fellow officers outside of the 66th Precinct Tuesday night.

The vigil for NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz took place almost two weeks after he was laid to rest. Fayaz’s wife, mother, sister, children, and comrades from his stationhouse all came together, as a coalition of interfaith religious leaders prayed for his short but meaningful life.

Fayaz’ mother was in grief, with tears streaming down her face.

The 26-year-old husband and father of two was shot on Feb. 4 while attempting to purchase a Honda Pilot from a seller on Facebook Marketplace—and succumbed to his injuries three days later. While the NYPD nabbed the alleged cop killer Randy Jones for the slaying, the community is still struggling to come to terms with the death.

Locals gathered in the roadway and watched on as Fayaz’s family and co-workers from the 66th Precinct came together in a circle and shared their sorrow over the loss.

“Right before we started this service, I had the opportunity to communicate with his family and they are in tremendous pain, they are going through a lot—something that no family should have to go through,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said, also thanking his NYPD colleagues who brought the suspect to justice.

“We continue to pray for this family, support this family and we continue to pray for this precinct, support the men and women of this precinct, I am going to let you know that this police department never gives up.”

The family wept and clutched their young children as members of the 66 Precinct held hands. The attending clergy formed a prayer circle around those weeping in a show of support.

Fayaz’s sister, Sanam Fayaz, also spoke about her beloved brother. Surrounded by officers, she told the gathering about his character.

“My brother was a really good guy, he loved what he did. He was really honest, and he left behind two of his kids who he loved,” Sanam Fayaz said.

The NYPD pledged to stand by the Fayaz family as they continue to mourn.