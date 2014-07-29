Two scam artists sentenced for music booking con

Two scam artists who conned event promoters and party planners into paying them millions to book famous musicians they didn’t represent now have been both sentenced to prison, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said yesterday.

Meceo McEaddy, also known as Ray Annis, 39, was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison for stealing more than $1 million from clients. He joins co-conspirator Sylvester Vincent Carroll, 48, also known as Vincent Carroll, who was sentenced earlier this month to three to nine years in prison for stealing more than $2.7 million.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said McEaddy and Carroll told multiple clients across the world that they could book big names including Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber for their events, charging them a total of $3.7 million for their false services beginning in June 2010.

McEaddy pleaded guilty to accepting as much as $125,000 from clients with the promise that he’d book artists including Justin Timberlake, Kesha and others for their events. None of the artists were ever booked. McEaddy was also convicted of fraud for not filing state income taxes for the money he stole.

In addition to their sentences, the pair have to pay back more than $2.5 million to their victims.