Construction worker dies in fall from west side building

A construction worker fell to his death in midtown Monday, authorities said.

Police said the man, who’s identity was not released, fell from the roof of a building on West 33rd Street, between 9th and 10th avenues, at about 3:30 p.m. He landed on scaffolding where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second person near the incident, who also was not identified, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital Center suffering from chest pains, said an FDNY spokesman. It was unclear if the two were related.

(Alison Fox)