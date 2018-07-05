Two NYPD officers making the most of their shift on the Fourth of July could give James Corden a run for his money with their own version of “Carpool Karaoke.”

A video posted to the NYPD’s Facebook page Wednesday features Officers Lauren Leggio and Jason Martinoff in a patrol car singing an impressive rendition of Katy Perry’s “Firework” — appropriately fitting for the holiday.

The video begins with the pair chatting about having to work on Independence Day, “again,” before they launch into the song, harmonizing perfectly as they drive down Second Avenue, near 14th Street in Manhattan. At one point, Martinoff breaks out a set of drum sticks to bring the song to a crescendo.

The video, which has over 150,000 views and 2,600 shares, was inspired by a similar “cop-pool karaoke” video of two Boston Police Department officers singing “God Bless America” that was posted to the department’s Facebook page on July 2.

“Speaking of the Fourth of July, did you see that video that Boston police put out,” Leggio asks Martinoff.

To which, Martinoff replies with this zinger: “Boston? The only thing I saw about Boston over the weekend was how the Yankees took two of three from them at the stadium.”

The NYPD also used the Facebook post as a friendly reminder that fireworks, while fun to sing about, are illegal to use in the city.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Leggio, of Brooklyn, and Martinoff, of Hicksville, are no strangers to performing in uniform.

Leggio sang the national anthem before the Mets’ home opener at Citi Field on April 13, 2015. Martinoff, meanwhile, represented the NYPD as he sang the “Star Spangled Banner” before the start of the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge, a running competition that took place in Central Park in May.