A 23-year-old off-duty cop was indicted Wednesday on charges that he pistol-whipped a man and beat him with handcuffs in a road rage incident on New Year’s Day, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office.

Michael Baror, who works in a transit district in Brooklyn, was arraigned on Wednesday in an 11-count indictment, including second-and third-degree assault. He was held in lieu of $15,000 bail, according to the DA’s office, and faces up to 7 years in prison.

Baror allegedly first started flashing the lights of his Jeep Cherokee — which had illegally-installed lights and sirens — at a car driving in front of him at about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 in Midwood. He then rear-ended the car, according to prosecutors.

Baror then allegedly got out of his SUV, took out his gun and pistol-whipped the 29-year-old driver. Baror then allegedly struck the man in the face with handcuffs before getting back in his Jeep and driving off.

Surveillance video captured Baror during the road rage incident, prosecutors said, but he had shaved both his beard and his head by the time cops caught up with him the next day. He had also allegedly uninstalled the illegal lights and sirens from his Jeep.

“This defendant’s alleged aggressive driving and outrageous behavior resulted in a frightening attack on a fellow motorist,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “There is no place for road rage in Brooklyn, and it is especially alarming coming from a trained police officer. We will now seek to hold him accountable for his alleged actions.”

An attorney for Baror did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baror’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8.