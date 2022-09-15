Cops cuff man in connection to fatal Alphabet City shooting

Cops arrested a man who they say fatally shot another man in Alphabet City.

According to police, at 1:34 p.m. on Sept. 1 officers from the 9th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot near Avenue C and East 12th Street. Upon their arrival, police found 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head.

Paramedics rushed Tolentino to Bellevue Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested 21-year-old Tyler Hall-Canale on Sept. 14. He was charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.