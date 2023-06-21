Quantcast
Manhattan

Cops looking for creep wanted for touching women’s buttocks at Manhattan subway stations

The NYPD is looking for this man who allegedly groped two women in Manhattan subway stations over the past six months (NYPD)
The NYPD is looking for this man who allegedly groped two women in Manhattan subway stations over the past six months (NYPD)

The police are looking for an alleged pervert wanted for groping two women—in two separate incidents—at subway stations in Manhattan.

The latest incident took place at around 8 p.m. on June 15 when the alleged creep approached a 26-year-old woman at the West 103 Street station and placed his hand underneath her skirt and grabbed her buttocks, according to police. The man then fled the station.

The suspect is also wanted in connection to a groping that took place inside the Wall Street subway station at around 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 3.  In this incident, the man allegedly targeted a 26-year-old woman on the staircase, before placing his hand underneath her skirt and touching her buttocks.

There were no injuries stemming from either incident. The NYPD released a photo of the suspect Wednesday.

Anyone with information in regard to these gropings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

 

