Cops nab Bronx man who allegedly raped woman after asking for directions: NYPD

Police have arrested a man who allegedly raped a woman in the Bronx earlier this month after asking her for directions.

Cops arrested Papa Diop, a 38-year-old Bronx resident, Saturday morning for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman who was walking in the vicinity of Bergen Avenue and East 149 Street at around 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Diop allegedly asked the woman for directions before forcing her to a nearby location and forcibly raping her, cops said. The NYPD released images Friday of Diop taken while he was on the subway near the crime scene.

Officers from the 41st Precinct arrested Diop at 11:25 am. Saturday. He has been charged with rape in the 1st degree.