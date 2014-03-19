Cops on hunt for Brooklyn flasher

Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself to young girls in three separate incidents Monday morning tin Brooklyn. In each case,the man exited his truck, approached a girl, tried to strike up a conversation and then exposed himself, police said.

At 7:25 a.m. he approached an 11-year-old who was waiting for a school bus at the corner of West 9th Street and Avenue O in Bensonhurst. Five minutes later he followed a 14-year-old girl into her friend’s apartment building near West 7th Street and Bay Parkway, according to police. Ten minutes later, the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl who was walking near West 6th and 65th Streets.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set man who is in his 30s, with a thin beard and pock-marked face. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and black boots.

He was seen driving a Ford F-150 which has two bumper stickers and possible damage to the tail light on the passenger side, police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS. Tips can also be logged at nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering “TIP577.”