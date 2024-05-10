Police have released new images of the sicko who used a belt to lasso a woman around the neck before dragging her between two cars in the Bronx earlier this week and brutally raping her in one of the most disturbing acts of sexual assault caught on tape in years.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police have released new images of the sicko who used a belt to lasso a woman around the neck before dragging her between two cars in the Bronx earlier this week and brutally raping her in one of the most disturbing acts of sexual assault caught on tape in years.

The highly disturbing footage has gone viral online and outraged many due to its horrific nature, resulting in a public outcry for the perpetrator to be apprehended.

The vicious attack took place at around 5 a.m. on May 1, when a 45-year-old woman was targeted while walking along 152nd Street and 3rd Avenue, according to police. Unbeknownst to her, a vicious predator approached her from behind and slung a belt around the woman’s neck before pulling it taut and yanking her backward. The appalling act grew worse as the attacker dragged her along the sidewalk until she lost consciousness. After pulling her between two cars, the rapist sexually assaulted her.

The perpetrator then fled toward Melrose Avenue; meanwhile, the victim was transported and treated at Lincoln Hospital.

“I hope they catch him and do the same thing to him,” one social media user posted in response to leaked security camera footage of the incident.

“There is a special place in hell for him!” another user wrote.

Police describe the perpetrator as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and at the time of the attack was wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering stating “GAP,” white sweatpants, and black-red-white sneakers. Cops are asking anyone who may recognize him to come forward immediately.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.