Cops seek creep who groped 12-year-old girl on East Village bus

Detectives are looking for a creep who groped a pre-teen girl while riding the bus in the East Village.

According to police, at 4:39 p.m. on Sept. 14 a 12-year-old girl was riding the M14D bus at the intersection of 1st Avenue and East 14th Street when the suspect grabbed her groin over her clothes. The victim got off the bus at this intersection — the suspect remained on board and later disembarked and entered the subway system.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect, who has been identified as 42-year-old Juan Hernandez, taken from inside the 14 Street-Union Square Station after the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.