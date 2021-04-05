Cops seek creep who openly masturbated on a 1 train in Manhattan | amNewYork

Quantcast
Cops seek creep who openly masturbated on a 1 train in Manhattan

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a creep who masturbated on a train in Manhattan last week.

According to police, at 8:15 p.m. on March 29 a 26-year-old woman was riding a southbound 1 train. When the train reached the Franklin Street subway station, an unknown man in the train car pulled out his genitals and began to masturbate in clear view of the victim.

The suspect left the train at the Chambers Street station. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released a cellphone photo of the suspect, who is described as a dark-skinned man with black hair, brown eyes, a mustache and beard, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and sporting black eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with the letters “Milano” on the sides, blue sweatpants, black boots and blue sweatpants.

 Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

