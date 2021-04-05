Cops seek creep who openly masturbated on a 1 train in Manhattan | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a creep who masturbated on a train in Manhattan last week.

According to police, at 8:15 p.m. on March 29 a 26-year-old woman was riding a southbound 1 train. When the train reached the Franklin Street subway station, an unknown man in the train car pulled out his genitals and began to masturbate in clear view of the victim.

The suspect left the train at the Chambers Street station. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released a cellphone photo of the suspect, who is described as a dark-skinned man with black hair, brown eyes, a mustache and beard, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and sporting black eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with the letters “Milano” on the sides, blue sweatpants, black boots and blue sweatpants.