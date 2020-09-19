Security guard from Queens takes fatal fall at Manhattan skyscraper

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A security guard from Queens died after taking a four-flight fall down an open shaft at a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday afternoon, police reported.

The deadly plunge happened at about 2:25 p.m. on Sept. 18 inside of 1 Wall St., the landmark skyscraper in the Financial District that’s currently being converted into residential space.

According to law enforcement sources, Troy Evans, 55, of Albert Road in Ozone Park was patrolling along the building’s ground floor when he stumbled into an open ventilation shaft during construction. Police said he plunged four flights into a sub-basement.

Officers from the First Precinct, Fire Department units and Building Department inspectors responded to the incident. Paramedics transported Evans to New York Downtown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed in the case. The investigation is ongoing.