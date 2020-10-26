Quantcast
Man stabbed, woman shot in possible murder/suicide attempt in Manhattan: NYPD | amNewYork

Flip Through
Today's Paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your newsletter settings

Manage
Manhattan

Man stabbed, woman shot in possible murder/suicide attempt in Manhattan: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
Photo via Getty Images

The NYPD is investigating an incident that resulted in two injuries in Manhattan.

At around 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 26, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting in the vicinity of Greenwich Street and Morris Street. Upon their arrival, police found that a woman had been shot at the location and a man had been stabbed.

The victims were rushed to an area hospital. At this time it is unclear to what extent the injuries are. 

The incident is believed to be a potential murder/suicide attempt, however this detail could not be confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC