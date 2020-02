Cops are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man who assaulted a 23-year-old woman on the Upper West Side …

The victim was walking near 260 W. 78th St. shortly before 5 a.m. when the suspect approached her from behind, clasped his hand over her mouth and choked her. The victim was able to fight off her attacker, who then fled. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or text 274637 and enter TIP577.