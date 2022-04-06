Cops seek man who stabbed woman in the back on Brooklyn street

The NYPD is looking for a knife-wielding suspect who stabbed a 70-year-old woman for no apparent reason in Brooklyn.

Police say that the victim was walking in the vicinity of 8th Avenue and 53rd Street at 1:05 p.m. on March 30 when she was approached by an unknown man from behind. The man pulled out a sharp object, believed to be a knife, and stabbed the victim in the back in an unprovoked attack.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, with no words exchanged between the suspect and victim. The victim was taken by paramedics to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect, described as a man between 20 and 30 years old, taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.