Police searching for crook behind seven armed robberies in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Cops are looking for a crook who is said to be behind a series of armed robberies in Brooklyn over the past two months.

The pattern started on Sept. 1. At 8:15 p.m. that day, an unknown man entered Hai Rong market, located at 6102 18th Avenue, and demanded cash while displaying a firearm. The suspect then walked over to the counter and pushed a 35-year-old male victim and took $500 in cash, keys and a bookbag.

The suspect struck again at 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 7. At this time, the suspect entered Al-Tous Deli, located at 6602 17th Avenue, and demanded cash while displaying a black firearm in his waistband. The suspect then took $1,000 from the register and fled on foot to parts unknown.

After over a month, the suspect entered Koong Wing Restaurant, located at 6011 4th Avenue, at 10:06 a.m. on Oct. 12. The crook pulled out a silver firearm and demanded cash. The suspect then went over the counter, punched and kicked a 68-year-old male victim to the ground and took $4,000 from the register and an iPhone. The crook then fled on foot to parts unknown.

At 8 p.m. on Oct. 19, the suspect entered Sunrise Market, located at 6018 18th Avenue, displayed a black firearm and demanded cash. The crook then took $2,000 from the register and fled the scene to parts unknown.

The suspect struck twice on Oct. 25, first at 8:30 a.m. at San Francis Deli & Grocery, located at 2915 Avenue P. At this time, the thief pulled out a firearm and demanded property from the 52-year-old store employee. The crook then went behind the counter and took cash from the register before fleeing the scene on foot northbound on East 29th Street. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

At 8:29 p.m. that same day, the suspect entered Fortune Prize grocery store, located at 4903 8th Avenue, pulled out a black firearm and demanded cash. The suspect then took $500 from the register and fled the scene to parts unknown.

The NYPD released video of the suspect taken from the incident at Fortune Prize grocery store:

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man in his 20s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater, black hat under hoodie, light-blue jeans, white sneakers and blue surgical face mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.