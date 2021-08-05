Cops seek suspect who threatened man with hate speech on Upper East Side bus

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who threatened a senior man while riding the bus in the Upper East Side.

According to police, at around 11:23 a.m. on April 23, an 80-year-old man was riding the M15 bus southbound towards Chinatown. When the bus reached East 68th Street and 2nd Avenue, an unknown man approached the victim and said “F–k you Chinese, f–k you China, I’ll f—king kill you,” while having a closed fist at the victim.

The victim got off the bus at the location and called 911. The suspect stayed onboard the bus and fled to parts unknown.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect taken from inside the bus.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.