Cops seek suspects involved in brazen Midtown shooting

Occupants of two vehicles traded gunfire on a busy Midtown street Thursday night, police reported.

According to police sources, at around 8 p.m. on 38th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue, individuals inside a white Audi SUV got into some kind of altercation with a black Genesis four-door vehicle displaying Pennsylvania license plates that were spotted fleeing the scene. Several shots were reportedly fired.

Police quickly cordoned off 38th Street and 6th Avenue to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic while detectives combed the area with flashlights looking for evidence.

Tourists were left dazed and confused, unable to understand why the sidewalk leading to their hotel was blocked by crime scene tape and an army of NYPD officers.

“What’s happening? What’s happening?” People could be heard asking as they struggled to come to terms with the situation.

Police state that there were no reported injuries and that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.