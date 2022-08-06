Hamilton Heights shooting leaves man with bullet in chest

An early-morning Hamilton Heights shooting on Saturday left a man seriously injured with a gunshot wound to his chest, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 near the corner of West 148th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Officers from the 30th Precinct, in responding to a report of the incident, found the wounded, unidentified male victim.

Moments earlier, detectives said, the victim was in front of a storefront on Amsterdam Avenue when he heard a shot ring out, then felt pain and realized he had been hit.

EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he’s being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, police sources said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police sources did not yet provide a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.