Bronx man cuffed for attempting to rape a woman in Manhattan and stealing her phone: cops

A Bronx man was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a woman in Manhattan last week.

According to police, at 9 p.m. on May 1, a man followed a 32-year-old woman into her apartment building, located in the vicinity of 149th Street and Broadway. Once inside, the suspect punched the woman in the face and attempted to take her clothes off.

The victim was able to fight back and the suspect fled the scene with the victim’s cellphone, which had an estimated value of $1,000. The victim suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention at the scene.

Following an ongoing investigation, officers arrested 35-year-old Jason Roberts, of Jesup Avenue, on May 4. He was charged with attempted rape, robbery and burglary.