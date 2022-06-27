Quick-changing gunmen on Lower East Side opened fire on group in broad daylight: cops

Detectives are looking for the Lower East Side gunmen who opened fire earlier this month on a group of people in broad daylight, then made quick changes in wardrobe as part of his escape.

The NYPD released on Sunday images of the shooters connected to the incident that happened at 12:25 p.m. on June 17 in the area of Delancey and Orchard Streets.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspects showed up on the scene — including one in a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and white-and-black sneakers — and began firing at a group of people at the location.

Authorities said no one was injured by the gunfire.

Following the shooting, police reported, the suspects ran into the nearby Allen Hotel, at 88 Allen St., and changed their clothing before fleeing out of the hotel southbound on Broome Street. They were last seen approaching the Grand Street subway station.

One of the shooters, as shown in security camera footage, wore a white tanktop, red pants and gray sneakers.

The incident was reported to the 7th Precinct, which is conducting the ongoing investigation into the attempted assault.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.