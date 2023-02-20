Cops seek violent thieves targeting e-bike owners in Brooklyn

The police are looking for two men who sprayed a 27-year-old woman in the face with mace while attempting to steal her electric bicycle in Brooklyn earlier this month.

The alleged thieves are also wanted for attempting to steal a man’s charger from his scooter, and then pulling a knife on the victim when they were confronted. Both incidents took place in Brooklyn within 30 minutes of each other on Feb. 6.

The first incident took place at 1:10 p.m. when the pair started taking the woman’s unattended electric bicycle that was parked in front of 270 Bedford Ave. When the woman returned, she confronted the men only to sprayed in the face with a substance police believe to be mace. The men fled the scene, and the woman recovered her bicycle. EMS treated the woman for her injuries at the scene.

The second incident took place the same day at around 1:50 p.m., when the thieves attempted to steal the charger from a 38-year-old man’s scooter that was parked in front of 885 Grand St.

When the bike’s owner confronted the pair, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the victim. The alleged thieves then fled the area empty handed. The scooter owner was not harmed during the altercation.

Police have released a photo of the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.