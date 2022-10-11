Man in critical condition after being shot in broad daylight leaving Brooklyn school: NYPD

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say that at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 11, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot near Avenue M and Utica Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his head.

Sources say that the victim was leaving P.S. 203 when an unknown shooter shot him. The victim then made his way to Star Deli, located at 5002 Avenue M, before collapsing in the store.

The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. At this time, police are unsure of the motive behind the shooting or if the victim was the intended target.

Five shell casings were found at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.