Brooklyn partygoer shot at event space: NYPD

Detectives are looking for the shooter who pulled the trigger on a Brooklyn partygoer at an event space early Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at about 2:53 a.m. on Feb. 5 inside the Kingz Secret Gem party hall at 2282 Flatbush Ave. in Marine Park.

Officers from the 63rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call of a man shot at the location, found the 31-year-old male victim with a bullet wound to his stomach.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was attending a party at the location. The circumstances leading up to the shooting, however, remain unclear at this point in the ongoing investigation.

Police are looking for a male suspect who was last seen fleeing inside a black Nissan heading northbound on Flatbush Avenue.

