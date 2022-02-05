Quantcast
Brooklyn partygoer shot at event space: NYPD

File photo/Lloyd Mitchell

Detectives are looking for the shooter who pulled the trigger on a Brooklyn partygoer at an event space early Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at about 2:53 a.m. on Feb. 5 inside the Kingz Secret Gem party hall at 2282 Flatbush Ave. in Marine Park.

Officers from the 63rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call of a man shot at the location, found the 31-year-old male victim with a bullet wound to his stomach.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

The Kingz Secret Gem event space on Flatbush Avenue in Marine Park, Brooklyn.Photo via Google Maps

Law enforcement sources said the victim was attending a party at the location. The circumstances leading up to the shooting, however, remain unclear at this point in the ongoing investigation.

Police are looking for a male suspect who was last seen fleeing inside a black Nissan heading northbound on Flatbush Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

 

