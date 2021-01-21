Man dies after being hit by car while crossing a Brooklyn street: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man died of his injuries after he was hit by a car while crossing a Brooklyn street.

Authorities say that at 7:27 p.m. on Jan. 20, police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck in front of 2233 Utica Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 60-year-old man lying in the roadway with trauma throughout his body.

EMS rushed the victim to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was hit while he was crossing the street. Further details about the incident were not available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.