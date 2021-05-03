NYC SHOOTINGS: Five more victims in Brooklyn and Staten Island gunfire

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The rampage of gun violence in New York City continued on Sunday night through early Monday morning with another five people shot and wounded on the streets of Brooklyn and Staten Island.

The shootings ended a weekend of gunfire across the city that saw no fewer than 17 people injured since early Friday evening.

Police said four of the five reported shootings between Sunday night and early Monday morning occurred in Brooklyn, with the first occurring at about 8:42 p.m. on May 2 at the corner of Patchen and Putnam Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim, a 54-year-old man, got into a dispute with the suspect, a 50-year-old man, at the location for reasons yet to be determined. The argument turned violent, cops said, when the 50-year-old pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the 54-year-old man in the right leg, right should and left hip.

The suspect had fled from the location by the time officers from the 81st Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he’s recovering from injuries not considered life-threatening.

About 20 minutes later, officers in Flatlands responded to the shooting of a twentysomething man at the corner of Utica Avenue and Avenue K at about 9:06 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim took a bullet to his right knee while standing at the location — but so far, he’s refusing to cooperate with members of the 63rd Precinct in providing further details about the shooting.

EMS brought the young man to NewYork-Presbyterian Methodist Hospital for treatment.

The third Brooklyn shooting of the night occurred at about 10:26 p.m. on Sunday night near the corner of Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville.

Law enforcement sources said a 25-year-old man was shot in the right leg after getting into a fight with two other men, who fled the scene. The nature of the dispute remains unknown and under investigation.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to the shooting. Paramedics brought him to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Nearly two hours later, a 27-year-old man was shot at the Bayview Houses in Canarsie early Monday morning.

Officers from the 69th Precinct responded to the incident which occurred at about 12:20 a.m. on May 3 at 5975 Shore Pkwy.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was shot in the right arm and wrist as he sat inside a vehicle parked at the location. Cops are now searching for two men seen fleeing on foot after the gunfire.

EMS brought the victim to Brookdale Hospital for treatment.

Police are also investigating a shooting on Staten Island on Sunday night.

Authorities said a 20-year-old man took a bullet to his left leg during a dispute in front of 718 Henderson Ave. in West New Brighton at about 8:24 p.m. on May 2.

According to police, the shooter wore all-red clothing and fled inside a gray Mercedes-Benz vehicle after pulling the trigger on the man.

Officers from the 120th Precinct and EMS responded to the scene. The victim is now recovering at Richmond University Medical Center.

No arrests have been made in either of the five cases.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.