NYC SHOOTINGS: Eight people shot in bullet-riddled Brooklyn overnight

The rampage of gun violence in New York City continued between Saturday night and Sunday morning when 10 people were wounded in eight separate shootings across Brooklyn and Manhattan, police reported.

Two men are currently fighting for their lives after being shot in the chest in Flatbush, Brooklyn just after 1 a.m., law enforcement sources said.

Authorities said the unidentified gunman — described as a man wearing a black sweatshirt — pulled up to the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Beverley Road at about 1 a.m. on May 2 inside a black vehicle, then got out and approached the two victims at the location.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect blasted the men, ages 45 and 43, in their chest, then walked back toward the vehicle and fled the scene. The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and under investigation.

Officers from the 70th Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS brought both victims to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

Later on Sunday morning, four more shootings occurred in about four hours’ time in the neighboring 67th Precinct, also based in Flatbush. Here’s the rundown:

At about 2:41 a.m., on May 2, a gunman shot a 19-year-old man in front of 3405 Foster Ave. The victim told police that he had heard shots and felt pain. EMS brought the victim to Kings County Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

At about 3:15 a.m., an unidentified shooter blasted away a 29-year-old man’s middle finger at the corner of Rockaway Avenue and Avenue M in Canarsie. Police said the victim brought himself to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment.

At about 3:17 a.m., an unknown gunman pulled up to a 19-year-old man at the corner of East 91st Street and Kings Highway in East Flatbush and shot him in the knee. The suspect pulled away after firing the shot. EMS brought the victim to Kings County Hospital for treatment.

At about 6:20 a.m., a gunman shot a 19-year-old man in the abdomen at the corner of Avenue A and Ralph Avenue in East Flatbush. EMS brought the victim to Brookdale Hospital, where he’s recovering from his injuries. Cops are looking for a male suspect inside a dark-colored sedan.

Two other shootings that occurred in Brooklyn on the evening of May 1 also remain under investigation, police said.

Law enforcement sources said a 22-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 536 Watkins St. in Brownsville at about 7:43 p.m. Saturday night. Police have few details as to why he was shot, or a description of who pulled the trigger on him.

EMS brought the victim to Brookdale Hospital, where he’s now recovering.

Nearly two hours later, a 38-year-old man was shot in the right knee and right arm in front of 972 Montgomery St. in Crown Heights at about 9:39 p.m. Saturday. He was brought to Kings County Hospital for treatment.

As with the Brownsville shooting, authorities have not yet obtained a description of the shooter, or a possible motive for the assault.

Teens shot in Manhattan

The NYPD reported one other shooting overnight, which occurred in Manhattan Valley.

Two young men, ages 18 and 17, were both shot in the back at the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 103rd Street at about 2:17 a.m. on May 2.

Law enforcement sources said the teens were standing at the location when an unidentified man in a white sedan pulled up to the location. The suspect then got out of the car and opened fire on the teens.

After firing the shots, cops said, he returned to the car and fled the location.

Officers from the 24th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. EMS brought the victims to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police have not made any arrests in any of the reported shootings.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.