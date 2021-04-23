Bullets fly again in Brooklyn: Teen dead in gang shooting, two others shot overnight

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 17-year-old boy was gunned down in an apparent gang-related shooting in Brooklyn early Friday morning — one of three separate episodes of gun violence to rock the borough overnight.

Police said the fatal encounter happened in Canarsie at about 12:07 a.m. on April 23, behind an apartment building in the Bay View Houses public housing complex at 1550 East 102nd St.

Officers from the 69th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the gunfire, found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Through a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim had been involved in a dispute with five unknown males just before he was shot. It appears, at this point in the investigation, that the incident was linked to gang activity.

The group of five was seen fleeing from the scene just after the shot was fired, law enforcement sources said.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Elsewhere in Brooklyn, a 16-year-old boy clings his life after being shot in the head Thursday night at the Ingersoll Houses complex in Fort Greene.

Authorities said the shooting happened at about 10:45 p.m. on April 22 near an apartment building at 99 North Portland Avenue.

Officers from the 88th Precinct found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head in front of the location. Detectives have not yet surmised why he had been shot.

EMS units rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said.

Finally, in Bushwick, cops are looking for the gun-slinger who wounded a 21-year-old man in an apparent drive-by shooting early Friday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 2:26 a.m. on April 23 in front of a home at the corner of Covert Street and Knickerbocker Avenue.

According to police, the shooter rolled up to the location inside a black Honda sedan and began firing at the victim, striking him in the right hip. The vehicle then sped away from the location northbound along Knickerbocker Avenue, NYPD sources said.

The incident was reported to the 83rd Precinct. Police said the victim had been taken by private means to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which do not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.