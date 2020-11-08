Body found in Brooklyn's Mill Basin may be missing Brooklyn teen | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A body found floating in Mill Basin near the Belt Parkway bridge over the bay on Saturday afternoon may be that of a missing teen from Brooklyn, police say.

The body of what is described as a teenager with no further description, was found by a passing boater at about 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 near the new Belt Parkway Mill Basin bridge, the waterway exiting into Jamaica Bay.

NYPD marine units were able to recover the body and bring it to shore in the rear of the Sea Travelers Marina at just off Flatbush Avenue. EMS pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

Detectives from the 63rd Precinct were working to positively identify the body, but sources say the victim may have been a teenager missing from Sunset Park since Nov. 1. The body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.