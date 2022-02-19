Double stabbing at Brooklyn supermarket leaves teenagers injured

Two teenagers were stabbed during a brawl outside a Brooklyn supermarket on Friday afternoon, it was reported.

Police sources say detectives are getting little cooperation from the victims in their pursuit of the suspects responsible for the attack, which occurred at 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 18 outside the Key Food supermarket at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Glenwood Road in Canarsie, just around the corner from South Shore High School.

Officers from the 63rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the assault, found a 17-year-old man stabbed in the head. EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, but he was later upgraded to stable condition.

Cops also found a second male stabbed in the chest who refused to provide his name or age to the NYPD, law enforcement sources said. Paramedics also brought him to Brookdale Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

At this point, police have yet to ascertain a motive for the attack or the circumstances leading up to the stabbing. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.