Brooklyn man dies after rear-ending Sanitation truck with his car | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Brooklyn man died Sunday morning after crashing his car into the rear of a Sanitation Department garbage truck, police reported.

The crash happened at about 3:46 a.m. in the area of East 88th Street and Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie.

According to authorities, Kenneth T. Pamphile, 32, of Ralph Avenue in Flatlands was traveling westbound along Flatlands Avenue inside his 2002 Nissan Altima when he rear-ended the garbage truck, which was stationary at the time.

Two workers manned the garbage truck at the time of the crash, police said, with one worker sitting in the cab and the other standing near it on the street. Police said both were uninjured.

Officers from the 69th Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call about the collision. Upon arriving at the scene, they found Pamphile trapped inside the vehicle, unconscious and unresponsive.

Responding Fire Department units extricated the man from the wrecked sedan. Paramedics rushed Pamphile to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The case is being examined by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.