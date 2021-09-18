Mass shooting on Brooklyn street leaves four injured; two men fighting for lives

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men are clinging to life and two other individuals remain hospitalized with injuries after being shot in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police reported.

Three of the victims were found in two different locations around Canarsie, while the fourth victim was brought to an area hospital via private means, authorities reported.

Police said the gunfire erupted at about 3:26 a.m. on Sept. 18, when officers from the 67th Precinct responded to a 911 call about a woman shot in front of the Island CZ Lounge, at 1440 Utica Ave. They were also alerted to two ShotSpotter activations near the location; the citywide network of sensors, designed to pick up sounds of gunfire, detected five and 12 shots, respectively.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found two victims: a 36-year-old man shot multiple times about the body, and a 25-year-old woman wounded in her torso. EMS rushed both victims to Kings County Hospital, where they’re listed in stable condition.

Through a further investigation, police located a third victim outside the BP gas station at 5001 Kings Hwy., about a block south of the Island CZ Lounge.

Officers learned that this victim, a 28-year-old man shot in the torso and buttocks, had been dropped off at the gas station after being wounded. He’s now in critical condition at Kings County Hospital.

Law enforcement sources said the fourth victim involved in the shooting, a 31-year-old man shot in the legs, was brought by private means to Kings County Hospital. He, too, is in critical condition.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police have yet to determine a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspects involved.

So far, no arrests have been made, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.