Two people shot during party at Brooklyn event venue

What started as an all-night party in Brooklyn came to a painful end for two people who were shot and injured in a hail of gunfire early Sunday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened inside of the SIM Vintage Music Parlor, at 2172 Flatbush Ave. in Marine Park, at about 3:30 a.m. on March 6.

According to police, the two victims — a 31-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman — were attending a gathering at the location when the unidentified suspect opened fire. It’s not clear, at this point in the investigation, whether the shooter had been participating in the party.

Cops said the suspect struck the 31-year-old man in the left foot and the 21-year-old woman in the right leg, then fled in an unknown direction. Police sources said it’s not yet known whether they were the shooter’s intended targets.

Officers from the 63rd Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS brought both victims to Brookdale University Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.