Suspect and getaway driver sought for smacking Jewish man on Brooklyn street

Detectives are looking for a duo who assaulted a Jewish man on a Brooklyn street over the weekend.

According to police, at 11:35 p.m. on Feb. 11 a 22-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in front of 3213 Avenue L when an unknown man got out of the passenger side of a light-color mini-van. The suspect approached the victim and slapped him in the face, knocking his yarmulke off of his head.

The suspect got back into the van, which was operated by another unknown man, and the pair fled the scene. The victim suffered pain, redness and swelling to his face, but he refused medical attention. The investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is ongoing.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken from surveillance footage at a gas station/convenience store at 2777 Nostrand Avenue after the incident:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.