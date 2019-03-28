City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said Thursday he and other members are mulling removing Councilman Kalman Yeger from the committee on immigration following the Brooklyn elected's anti-Palestine comments on Twitter Wednesday.

During a news conference before the Council's stated meeting, Johnson again condemned Yeger's tweet that said "Palestine does not exist" as well as his follow-up responses that chastised anyone who disagreed with him.

"His comment is nonsensical. Palestine exists. Saying that doesn’t comport with facts," Johnson said.

As of Thursday afternoon Yeger had not apologized for his tweet, and told WPIX Channel 11 News, "What I said was truthful." Messages to Yeger's office for comment were not returned.

Johnson said he and other council members are having internal discussions about removing Yeger from his position on the immigration committee.

"My personal viewpoint is those comments make me uncomfortable with having someone with those viewpoints on a committee that's supposed to work with immigrants," Johnson said.

City Councilman Carlos Menchaca, who chairs the immigration committee, agreed.

"When someone comes out like this, it's erasing but also denying the true rights of people," he said. "I do see a future with him not in this committee."

In February, Johnson and the City Council voted to dissolve a subcommittee for for-hire vehicles after its chair, Ruben Diaz Sr., repeatedly made homophobic comments about the Council and state legislative leadership.

The progressive political group Bay Ridge for Social Justice planned to rally outside Yeger's Brooklyn office at 6 p.m. to denounce his comments and show solidarity for the Palestinian community.