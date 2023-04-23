Cops seek couple in connection to Chelsea smoke shop heist

Cops are looking for the pair of pothead crooks they say robbed a Manhattan smoke shop over the weekend.

According to police, a man and woman entered the business, located at 317 10th Ave. in Chelsea, at around 9:26 a.m. Saturday, April 22. The couple then allegedly pocketed a yet-to-be-determined amount of weed before attempting to leave the store without payment, but were ultimately stopped by the smoke shop’s self-locking door.

One of the two suspects then allegedly knocked an employee to the ground before swiping even more pot and unlocking the door to flee the location. The duo was last seen traveling northbound on foot up 10th Avenue.

Authorities say the worker, a 24-year-old woman, was uninjured.

The first suspect is described as a man in his late 20’s with a dark complexion, approximately 6’3” tall, 200 pounds with black and fading neon green hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes, black pants with white stripes, and black and white sneakers.

The second suspect is said to be a woman, also in her late 20’s with a dark complexion, approximately 5’3” tall, 135 pounds with leg length hair dyed neon green and numerous earrings. She was last seen wearing a black cropped shirt with the letter “B” on the front, black pants, and black sneakers. She was also seen carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.