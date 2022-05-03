Bronx bodega shooting leaves one dead, two injured; cops question person of interest

Detectives are questioning a person of interest connected to a Bronx bodega shooting early Tuesday morning that left one man dead and two people seriously injured.

Police said the shooting happened at about 12:46 a.m. on May 3 inside the Zubaidi II Grocery Corp. at 6 East Burnside Ave., off Jerome Avenue, in University Heights.

Officers from the 46th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 31-year-old man shot in the head and torso. Responding EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Cops also located two other shooting victims — a 34-year-old man shot in the left arm, and a 34-year-old woman who had been hit in the torso. EMS rushed them to St. Barnabas Hospital, where the man was listed in stable condition, and the woman was in critical condition.

While at the scene, police took the unidentified person of interest into custody for further questioning. Charges against that individual have not yet been filed.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.