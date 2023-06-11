Cops seek creep wanted for attempted rape on southbound J train

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops are looking for the creep they say exposed himself to a woman aboard a southbound J train before attempting to rape her Friday night.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was on the train and at the Chambers Street station at around 9:10 p.m. on June 9 when an unknown man approached her. Authorities say the suspect then exposed his penis and attempted to force oral sex.

The man then punched the woman, pinned her to the ground and attempted to remove her clothing, police said, before also swiping her cellphone, money and keys. The victim was able to flee to safety off of the train, on which the suspect remained.

EMS responded and removed the victim to an area hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

The suspect is described by police as a man with a dark complexion, between the ages of 30 and 40, that is approximately 5’6”-5’7” tall. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and pants, black and white sneakers, and a white face mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.