Creep caught touching himself while riding a Manhattan train: cops | amNewYork

Cops are looking for a creep who pleasured himself while riding the train in Manhattan.

According to police, at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 6 a 21-year-old woman was riding a southbound B train that was en route to the West 4th Street/Washington Square station when she saw an unknown man on the train who exposed his genitals and masturbated. The woman got off the train at the station while the suspect remained on board the train.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect taken from onboard the train.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.