Creep flashes woman while riding a FiDi train: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Cops are looking for a creep who flashed a woman while riding on a Financial District subway.

According to police, a 37-year-old woman was riding a southbound 1 train at 2 p.m. on May 13 when the suspect exposed his genitals to her. The suspect, police say, performed a lewd act before fleeing the train at the South Ferry/Whitehall Street station.

The suspect ultimately fled to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a 3-year-old man with a dark complexion, long black dreadlocks and brown eyes, standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 265 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black hooded zip sweatshirt, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800- 577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.