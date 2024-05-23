Quantcast
Creep flashes woman while riding a FiDi train: cops

Posted on
1331-24 Public Lewdness 1 Pct_photo
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a creep who flashed a woman while riding on a Financial District subway.

According to police, a 37-year-old woman was riding a southbound 1 train at 2 p.m. on May 13 when the suspect exposed his genitals to her. The suspect, police say, performed a lewd act before fleeing the train at the South Ferry/Whitehall Street station.

The suspect ultimately fled to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a 3-year-old man with a dark complexion, long black dreadlocks and brown eyes, standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 265 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black hooded zip sweatshirt, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800- 577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

