Creep sought for sexually assaulting woman on Upper East Side street: NYPD

Police are looking for a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman on an Upper East Side street last month.

Authorities say that at 12:15 p.m. on June 11, a 30-year-old woman was walking near the corner of East 81st Street and 1st Avenue when she was approached from behind by an unknown man. The man tackled the victim to the ground, mounted her and began to grope her breasts while kissing her face.

After a brief struggle, the suspect got off the victim and ran southbound on 1st Avenue — he was last seen heading westbound on East 82nd Street toward 2nd Avenue. The sustained minor injuries to her back but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspect near the incident location:

The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion and black hair, a medium build and short in height. He was last seen carrying a dark backpack, wearing a white long sleeve T-shirt with designs on the front, light-colored blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.