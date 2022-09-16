Creep sought for trying to rape homeless woman in the Bronx

The NYPD is looking for a creep who tried to rape a homeless woman in the Bronx on Thursday morning.

According to police, at 9:50 a.m. on Sept. 15 the victim was inside an apartment building located at 2114 Aqueduct Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man. The man proceeded to expose himself and took off the victim’s pants and tried to rape her.

At this point, a passerby came by and caused the suspect to flee the location. The victim left the building and did not report any injuries as a result.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.