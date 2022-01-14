Two teens cuffed in deadly gang assault in the Bronx that resulted in a man getting hit by a train

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two teens were arrested for their alleged roles in assaulting a man on a Bronx subway platform and ultimately causing his rescuer to be hit by an oncoming train.

According to police, at 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 1 a group of individuals approached a 38-year-old man on the southbound ‘B/D’ train platform in the Fordham Road subway station, pulled out a knife and began to assault the man. During the dispute, the victim fell onto the tracks while an oncoming train approached.

36-year-old Roland Hueston jumped onto the tracks to get the 38-year-old victim and ultimately saved his life, however Hueston was fatally struck by the train as a result.

The suspects then fled the station in unknown directions. The 38-year-old was treated for a broken arm.

Two teenage boys, aged 17 and 16, were taken into custody on Jan. 12 in connection to the incident. The 17-year-old was charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, attempted manslaughter, robbery, gang assault and assault, while the 16-year-old was charged with murder, manslaughter, robbery, gang assault and assault. Their identities are being withheld due to their ages.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.