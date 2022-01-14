Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Two teens cuffed in deadly gang assault in the Bronx that resulted in a man getting hit by a train

By
0
comments
Posted on
Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Two teens were arrested for their alleged roles in assaulting a man on a Bronx subway platform and ultimately causing his rescuer to be hit by an oncoming train.

According to police, at 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 1 a group of individuals approached a 38-year-old man on the southbound ‘B/D’ train platform in the Fordham Road subway station, pulled out a knife and began to assault the man. During the dispute, the victim fell onto the tracks while an oncoming train approached.

36-year-old Roland Hueston jumped onto the tracks to get the 38-year-old victim and ultimately saved his life, however Hueston was fatally struck by the train as a result.

The suspects then fled the station in unknown directions. The 38-year-old was treated for a broken arm. 

Two teenage boys, aged 17 and 16, were taken into custody on Jan. 12 in connection to the incident. The 17-year-old was charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, attempted manslaughter, robbery, gang assault and assault, while the 16-year-old was charged with murder, manslaughter, robbery, gang assault and assault. Their identities are being withheld due to their ages.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC