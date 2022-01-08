Brutes sought for deadly Bronx gang assault at subway station

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives need the public’s help in finding a number of individuals connected to a deadly Bronx gang assault at a subway station.

Police said the attack resulted in the death of a 36-year-old man after he was struck by an oncoming train while attempting to rescue the victim that the group targeted.

According to law enforcement sources, the assault occurred at about 2:40 a.m. on New Year’s Day morning on the Manhattan-bound platform of the Fordham Road station, along the B/D lines in Fordham Heights.

Authorities said the group approached the first victim, a 38-year-old man waiting on the platform, and began physically assaulting him. During the attack, cops said, the victim fell off the platform and onto the tracks.

That’s when the 36-year-old man jumped onto the tracks to attempt to pull the fallen man out of harm’s way. Though he was successful in saving the man’s life, cops said, the 36-year-old man wound up being fatally struck by an arriving train.

The group of attackers fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 46th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 11 responded to the incident. The 38-year-old man was brought to a local hospital for treatment of a fractured arm.

Police have withheld the identity of the 38-year-old man, pending family notification.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly assault or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.