Killed on the Cross Bronx: Shooting after expressway crash leaves man dead, cops say

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police in the Bronx are looking for the suspects behind a deadly shooting following a crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway Friday night.

Law enforcement sources said the murder happened at about 10:56 p.m. on Aug. 25 along the southbound lanes near Jerome Avenue in Mount Eden.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim, a 40-year-old man, had been involved in a non-serious collision at the location in the right lane. While the victim stopped and remained at the scene, authorities said, the occupants of the second vehicle fled the scene.

Moments later, cops reported, one of the occupants, a man, returned to the location inside a gray Toyota RAV 4 along with a second male and engaged the victim in a dispute.

During the dispute, police said, the victim was shot in the torso. Following the shooting, the suspects in the RAV 4 fled the scene; police said the vehicle was later found abandoned in the confines of the neighboring 49th Precinct.

Officers from the 46th Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died a short time later; the NYPD has not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 46th Precinct has seen an increase in shooting incidents and victims year-to-date through Aug. 20, according to the most recent CompStat report. The command tallied 28 incidents and 38 victims in 2023, up from the 25 incidents and 27 victims reported at the same time a year ago. Murders, however, are down from 8 in 2022 to 6 this year.