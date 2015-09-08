Crown Heights woman killed in motorcycle accident, authorities say

Sade Eversley was thrown from a motorcycle then run over by two minivans.

An NYPD patrol car is seen in this undated photo. Photo Credit: The Skinny Fork

A 22-year-old Crown Heights woman was killed late Monday night when she was thrown from a motorcycle in Queens and then run over by two minivans, one of which fled the scene, police said.

Sade Eversley was riding on the back of a motorcycle on the Belt Parkway headed towards Brooklyn when the driver of the Yamaha bike lost control at a curve at about 10:30 p.m. The bike slammed into the center median, near Cross Bay Boulevard in Queens, and both the 28-year-old driver and Eversley were thrown to the concrete.

A white minivan then saw the pair lying in the left lane and tried to swerve to avoid them but hit Eversley, police said. The driver of that vehicle then sped off.

A second minivan, a 2014 Honda, then tried to stop but couldn’t and ran over Eversley. The driver of that minivan remained on the scene.

Eversley pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Jamaica Medical Center in stable condition.

There were no arrests as of Tuesday afternoon.