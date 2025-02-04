CUNY unveils new food pantry at Macaulay Honors College to combat student food insecurity

The City University of New York launched the first Mountain Lion Food Pantry at Macaulay Honors College to address food insecurity among college students.

This food pantry, which is part of a network of over 20 food pantries across CUNY campuses, aims to provide students with essential food and supplies at no cost.

Students won’t have to skip meals thanks to the humanitarian efforts of the Women at Amazon, an employee-led affinity group of women and non-binary employees at Amazon and Amazon Web Services.

Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, chancellor of CUNY, and Dara N. Byrne, Macaulay Honors College dean, celebrated with an opening ceremony on Jan. 31.

“CUNY is always working to tear down any roadblocks that may prevent a student from focusing on their success,” Chancellor Matos Rodríguez said. “While we would love to be in a world where there would be no need for a food pantry, we know how impactful these spaces can be in addressing a breadth of needs a student may have.”

According to Dean Byrne, the pantry is about more than just offering food to students.

“We opened the Mountain Lion Food Pantry not just to provide food, but to offer dignity, support, and a reminder that no one here is alone,” Byrna said. “This pantry is more than just a resource; it is a promise. A promise that no student should have to choose between coming to Macaulay and buying a meal. A promise that within our college community, we take care of one another.”

According to a 2022 survey conducted by CUNY’s Healthy CUNY initiative, approximately 40% of CUNY students—about 110,000 individuals—reported having “low” or “very low” food security, underscoring the critical need for resources like the Mountain Lion Food Pantry.

Any CUNY student, regardless of where they attend college, can visit any of the food pantries across the university system to access meals.

Shania Persaud, president of the Macaulay Scholars Council and a senior at Baruch College, said food insecurity is a widespread issue at CUNY, making this a timely program.

“I remember when I spoke to students last year after a career fair, where some had traveled from the other boroughs, and I could not direct them to food in the building. I love that now I can tell them, ‘Hey, come downstairs, there’s so much food,'” Persaud said.

The pantry offers a range of items, including non-perishable food, cooking ingredients, health and wellness supplies, pet supplies, and household items; they operate on CUNY campuses operate year-round, including during the summer.

The Mountain Lion Food Pantry is open during regular building hours, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

Students can find more details about CUNY and its initiatives online at cuny.edu.